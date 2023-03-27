(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Risk aversion and the continued selling of the US dollar since the recent US Federal Reserve announcement allowed the bears to push the price of the usd/jpy currency pair towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Falls To Test The ¥130 Level - March 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: 130.00 Important For Bears - March 27, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Recovery gains pace but strong obstacles lay ahead - March 27, 2023