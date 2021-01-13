USDJPY seems to be re-adopting its negative tone after being redirected below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), following the recent deflection off the downtrend line drawn from the 111.71 peak.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY technical analysis – Advances curbed by cloud and downtrend line - January 13, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY failure at daily cloud reiterates bearish bias - January 13, 2021
- USD/JPY: Depressed below 104.00 amid risk of more virus-led emergencies in Japan - January 12, 2021