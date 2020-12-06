Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades
Ahead of an important testimony by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, the USD/JPY is tryi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipating Powell’s Testimony - December 6, 2020
- USD/JPY: Likely To Keep Falling Into 2021 As The Pair’s Real Yield Remains Subdued - December 6, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Range bound around 104.00, upside limited - December 6, 2020