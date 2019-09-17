USD/JPY pulls back from early-August levels. Failure to sustain run-up, bearish MACD portrays pair’s weakness inside a three-week-old rising wedge. A downside break of 107.55/50 support-confluence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Bearish MACD, rising wedge keep sellers on alert - September 17, 2019
- USD/JPY traders getting set for the central banks this week - September 16, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: bouncing from critical support - September 16, 2019