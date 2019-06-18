EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains and trading below 1.1250. ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a keynote speech at the ECB’s Sintra gathering. German ZEW is next. GBP/USD is trading below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY technical analysis: Bears challenge 1-1/2-week old ascending trend-line support
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains and trading below 1.1250. ECB President Mario Draghi will deliver a keynote speech at the ECB’s Sintra gathering. German ZEW is next. GBP/USD is trading below …