In the long term, the general trend is still downward. The USD/JPY downward momentum performance continued for the third day in a row, even amid positive announcements about the successes of COVID-19 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bears’ Domination Remains - November 19, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Looking for Bid Against Yen - November 19, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Risk-On, Risk-Off Flip Signals Heightened Volatility Imminent - November 19, 2020