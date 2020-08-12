USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bears Looking for Short-term Gains

Despite this, the price of the USD/JPY moved from the 105.47 support to the 10605 resistance before closing trading around the 105.91, which confirms the stronger bears’ control, and the recovery of …
