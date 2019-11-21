USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Break to 109.00 handle still on the cards

The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis. Gold seems to have stalled its recent …
