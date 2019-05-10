EUR/USD has crossed the resistance of the trendline connecting March 20 and April 17 highs in Asia. As of writing, the pair is trading at 1.1226 – just above the trendline hurdle of 1.1218. Despite …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Breaks above 110.00 as corrective bounce gathering pace - May 9, 2019
- USD/JPY braced for trade talk noise, correcting over 23.6% into a bull trap - May 9, 2019
- Watch risk here: VP Le said nothing more he can do … Now down to Xi and Trump (bears capping USD/JPY gains) - May 9, 2019