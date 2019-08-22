The USD/JPY pair rallied over 30-pips from the early European session lows and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, challenging 100-period EMA on the 4-hourly chart. The said …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained breakthrough 106.70 key barrier - August 22, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Failing to cross a resistance - August 22, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: might go downwards - August 22, 2019