The recent bullish move stalls near the very important 200-day SMA. The near-term technical set-up remains in favour of bullish traders. The USD/JPY pair built on the overnight bullish breakthrough a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 109.00 handle, 200-DMA - October 29, 2019
- USD/JPY eases from multi-month highs, trades slightly below 109 - October 29, 2019
- USD/JPY now focused on 109.30 – UOB - October 29, 2019