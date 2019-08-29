USD/JPY technical analysis: Challenging weekly highs ahead of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index

EUR/USD returns to 1.1060 area after spiking toward 1.11 on hawkish ECB commentary The EUR/USD pair broke below its last week low, with nothing in the way toward the multi-year low set this August at …
