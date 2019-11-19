EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Climbs to session tops, eyeing a move towards 109.00 handle - November 19, 2019
- USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s - November 19, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Shows Choppiness Against JPY - November 19, 2019