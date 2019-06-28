EUR/USD could make a renewed push for a sustained break above 1.14 today, having defended the crucial 200-day moving average (MA) support for the last three days. Weekly indicator is bullish for first …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Down 20 pips after Doji candle - June 27, 2019
- Markets On Tenterhooks As G20 Kicks Off | USD/JPY, CHF/JPY - June 27, 2019
- USD/JPY: Consolidate sin tight range ahead of G20 - June 27, 2019