(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The dollar against the Japanese yen usd/jpy is still heading to the upside, despite the currency pair’s collapse on Friday to the support level at 134.11, its lowest in two weeks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Exit From Ascending Channel - March 13, 2023
- USD/JPY is still following yields, EUR/USD has more complicated drivers but should rise - March 13, 2023
- USD/JPY found support at 50-SMA; Next Stop could be at 128 Level - March 13, 2023