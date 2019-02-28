As seen above, the pair is currently probing the upper edge of the flag. A convincing break above higher would open up upside toward 111.50 (target as per the measured move method). That looks likely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Eyeing flag breakout on 15-min chart - February 28, 2019
- USD/JPY: 5-day MA capping downside despite weak China data and Indo-Pak tensions - February 27, 2019
- USD/JPY analysis: buying on dips puts bulls back in control - February 27, 2019