In the near term, the USD/JPY is moving in an upward correction range that awaits more momentum for stability above the 106.00 resistance, which supports the bulls’ control of the performance. The USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Gains Steady - November 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Has the virus returned to a different market? - November 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Depressed around 105.00, risk skew to the downside - November 13, 2020