The US dollar fell after the release of US inflation data that indicated that inflationary pressure may be temporary, thus easing pressure.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY to simmer a push towards the 111.70/112.20 zone – Westpac - August 12, 2021
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend Still Bullish - August 12, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose inside daily cloud, struggles for direction ahead of US PPI data - August 12, 2021