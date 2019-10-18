The American dollar is under selling pressure amid a better market mood. EUR/USD above 1.1140 ahead of several Fed’s speakers that can rock markets. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 as speculation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback easing from monthly highs against Yen - October 18, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Can Brexit optimism send it to 1.10? Durables and trade also eyed - October 18, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Struggles near mid-108.00s pivotal point amid weaker USD - October 18, 2019