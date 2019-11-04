USD/JPY found bids below the support of the trendline connecting Aug. 26 and Oct. 3 lows on Friday. So far, however, Friday’s defense of the trendline has failed to draw bids. With the sustained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline - November 3, 2019
- USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off - November 3, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Approaching a bearish breakout point - November 3, 2019