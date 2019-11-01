Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP. The USD/JPY pair remained depressed through the early European session on Friday and was seen consolidating in a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus - November 1, 2019
- USD/JPY Bearish Reversal Aims at 107.50 after Pullback - November 1, 2019
- USD/JPY is at the edge of the cliff ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls – Confluence Detector - November 1, 2019