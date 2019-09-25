USD/JPY technical analysis: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart

EUR/USD is trading around 1.10, lower. President Trump criticized China in the UN despite Chinese buying of agrifoods. The US is also considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute.
