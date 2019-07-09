USD/JPY technical analysis: Inverse head-and-shoulders breakout confirmed

USD/JPY is looking north with the daily chart reporting a bullish reversal pattern. The currency pair closed at 108.72 on Monday, confirming an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. The pattern marks a …
