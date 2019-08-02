USD/JPY seesaws near June month low amid oversold RSI conditions. Prices can slump to 105.30 on a downside break while having multiple upside barriers. Following its failure to rise beyond 100-day EMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY technical analysis: June low holds the key to further declines, RSI oversold
USD/JPY seesaws near June month low amid oversold RSI conditions. Prices can slump to 105.30 on a downside break while having multiple upside barriers. Following its failure to rise beyond 100-day EMA …