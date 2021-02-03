USD/JPY technical analysis: Maintains green immunity; picture optimistic

USDJPY is staging impressive gains reaching 105.17 after an initial green candle’s traction from 103.32 morphed into a rally, overcoming the downtrend line drawn from the 111.71 peak, and surpassing …
