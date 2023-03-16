Accordingly, the usd/jpy currency pair recovered to the 134.90 resistance level, after it collapsed to the 132.28 support level, amid market concerns about the collapse of US banks. The currency pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Monitoring US Banks - March 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Weakens Amid Global Banking Concerns - March 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Subdued around 133.50s after struggling at 134.00 - March 16, 2023