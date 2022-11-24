After the recent upward rebound attempts of the usd/jpy currency pair , reaching the resistance level of 142.25, the selling of the US dollar was ren …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: New Bearish Correction - November 24, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Trading range bound holiday markets, bears eye low hanging fruit - November 24, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Tests Trendline Against Yen - November 24, 2022