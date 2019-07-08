EUR/USD: Oversold RSI conditions, bounce from 8-week old support-line favor recovery Despite little momentum beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, oversold RSI conditions & sustained trading above short …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY technical analysis: Off session highs, teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout
EUR/USD: Oversold RSI conditions, bounce from 8-week old support-line favor recovery Despite little momentum beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, oversold RSI conditions & sustained trading above short …