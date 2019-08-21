USD/JPY technical analysis: On the rise, 106.86 is key resistance

USD/JPY has picked up a bid, possibly tracking the rise in the US yields and the S&P 500 future. A break above 106.86 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout. USD/JPY is better bid …
