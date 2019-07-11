The USD/JPY pair has managed to recover around 15-20 pips from weekly lows and now seems to have stabilized around the 108.00 round figure mark. However, the intraday uptick struggled to make it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Oversold conditions helped bounce off weekly lows, bearish bias remains - July 11, 2019
- Japan All Industry Activity Index - July 11, 2019
- Japan Tertiary Industry Index - July 11, 2019