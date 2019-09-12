USD/JPY technical analysis: Probing 4.5-month falling trendline

USD/JPY is currently testing the trendline trending south from April highs. The pair has gained more than 350 pips over the last two weeks, possibly tracking the rise in Treasury yields. USD/JPY is …
