Accordingly, the usd/jpy currency pair had a good opportunity to rebound to the 132.38 resistance level, and closed trading around the 132.17 level. Its losses in the same week affected the 130.62 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Search For Bullish Stimulus - April 10, 2023
- Q2 Top Trade Idea: Short USD/JPY on Fed Pause Signal, JPY Safe Haven Appeal - April 10, 2023
- USD/JPY makes a higher low as DXY threatens a trend change [Video] - April 10, 2023