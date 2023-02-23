For four consecutive trading sessions, the usd/jpy currency pair settled around the recent bullish rebound gains, which affected the 135.10 resistance level. It settled around the 134.40 level at the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stability Of Performance, Waitin - February 23, 2023
- Japanese Yen short-term price outlook: USD/JPY rally fizzles - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Threaten a Breakout Against the Japanese Yen - February 23, 2023