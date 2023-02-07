At the end of the week’s trading, the price of the usd/jpy currency pair jumped to the resistance level of 131.18 after it reached the support level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Another Surge Higher As Forex Chess Game Develops - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis Strong Exit From Downward Channel - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY slides to fresh daily low, further below 132.00 amid modest USD downtick - February 7, 2023