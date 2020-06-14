The recent pressures on the US currency contributed to a stronger bear control on the USD/JPY performance, where its losses reached the 106.93 support at the time of writing, the lowest level for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Stronger Buying Levels - June 13, 2020
- USD/JPY stays pressured below 107.00, near monthly low, amid risk-off mood - June 13, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Dumped - June 12, 2020