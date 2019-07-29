USD/JPY technical analysis: Stuck in a range above mid-108.00s, awaits BoJ on Tuesday

Barring an early Asian session dip, the USD/JPY pair remained well within a two-day-old narrow trading band as traders awaited this week’s key central bank meetings – BoJ and the Fed. The fact that …
