The sudden production cut by OPEC sent oil prices higher, which is beneficial to the US dollar. However, in the case of the USD/JPY currency pair, it was sold to reach the support level of 132.20, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Looking For A Bottom Again - April 4, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Temporary Halt To The Gains - April 4, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to six-day lows near 131.50 as US yields tumble - April 4, 2023