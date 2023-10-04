During yesterday’s trading, the USD/JPY currency pair jumped towards the 150.16 resistance level, its highest level in a year, and the currency pair quickly collapsed amid a downward price gap to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Testing The Levels - October 4, 2023
- USD/JPY struggles post-plunge due to mixed US data, intervention concerns - October 4, 2023
- USD/JPY remains flat above the 149.00 mark, 10-year JGB yields reaches 0.8% for the first time since 2013 - October 4, 2023