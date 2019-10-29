USD/JPY technical analysis: Tests 200-day MA for first since May 3

The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. USD/JPY stuck to tight 108.70/75 range for the best part of overnight’s trade unto New York traders stepped in …
