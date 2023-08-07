In the last two trading sessions of last week, the price of the usd/jpy currency pair was subjected to selling operations that pushed it toward the s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: The General Trend Is Still Bulli - August 7, 2023
- USD/JPY climbs on strong USD after last week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls data - August 7, 2023
- A rising USD/CNH translates into more pressure on JPY, AUD and NZD – SocGen - August 7, 2023