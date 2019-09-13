EUR/USD is extending its falls toward 1.1050 after US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 92 points. Earlier, retail sales met expectations. GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY technical analysis: The Greenback can rise to the 109.00 handle against Yen - September 13, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Fed in focus after another week of trade optimism - September 13, 2019
- Dow Jones Falls 241 points. What does it mean for USD/JPY? - September 13, 2019