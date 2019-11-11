USD/JPY technical analysis: The pair pulled away from the top of a technical pattern

GBP/USD is trading above 1.28, as the US Dollar loses ground ahead of the UK GDP release. Opinion polls have been showing Conservatives in the lead and Moody’s cut the UK outlook to negative.
