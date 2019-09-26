USD/JPY technical analysis: Under pressure, bull flag seen on 15-min chart

USD/JPY has created a bull flag on the 15-minute chart. A move above 107.74 would confirm a flag breakout and could fuel a rally above 108.00. USD/JPY is currently trading at 107.65, representing 0.10 …
