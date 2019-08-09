USD/JPY technical analysis: Upside favored on bullish indicator divergence

USD/JPY’s 4-hour chart shows a bullish divergence of RSI. The pair created a hammer candle on Wednesday, eyes corrective bounce. USD/JPY is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 16.02, …
