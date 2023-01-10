Forex) usd/jpy got a boost from the hawkish FOMC minutes, as policymakers confirmed room for further tightening later this year. Fed Chairman Powell reiterated that they will not be satisfied with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forex Signal: Bulls And Bears Evenly Balanced - January 10, 2023
- USD/JPY: Trend And Support Targets Point To Speculation - January 10, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Waiting For US Central Governor - January 10, 2023