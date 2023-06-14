(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Investors strongly abandoned the Japanese yen again, which allowed the bulls to push the usd/jpy currency pair to move towards the 140.30 resistance level. It is stable near it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY is volatile over the Fed, bears step in - June 14, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Watch For A Breakout - June 14, 2023
- USD/JPY falls below the 20-day SMA after US PPI, ahead of the Fed - June 14, 2023