Caixin said the survey’s business confidence sub-index fell to its lowest level in three months. The USD/JPY’s trend is still bearish. Technical indicators have reached oversold areas, and accordingly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Weak Correction Attempts
Caixin said the survey’s business confidence sub-index fell to its lowest level in three months. The USD/JPY’s trend is still bearish. Technical indicators have reached oversold areas, and accordingly …