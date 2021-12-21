Since the beginning of this week, the USD/JPY has been moving in narrow ranges in the vicinity of the 113.33 level and the 113.75 level, where it has settled.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Who Benefits from Market Fears? - December 21, 2021
- USD/JPY clings to gains near daily high, around 113.75 region amid risk-on - December 21, 2021
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Slower US Economic Growth Could Slow Pace of Fed Rate Hikes - December 20, 2021