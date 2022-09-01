However, if USD/JPY blows through 140 like it did 120 then we could see much higher levels. Looking to the left on the weekly/monthly chart there isn’t anything until the 1998 high at 147. For the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: USDJPY Briefly Marks New High Ahead of NFP - September 1, 2022
- USD/JPY Technical Outlook Remains Bullish - September 1, 2022
- The Global Hypertrophic & Keloid Scar Treatment Market grew USD 2,837.04 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.91%. - September 1, 2022