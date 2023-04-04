EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Looking For A Bottom Again - April 4, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Temporary Halt To The Gains - April 4, 2023
- USD/JPY drops to six-day lows near 131.50 as US yields tumble - April 4, 2023